Ferring launches Cortiment in Europe and publishes new efficacy data

Switzerland-headquartered privately-held pharma company Ferring Pharmaceuticals has announced the European launch Cortiment (budesonide) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis where mesalazine treatment is insufficient.
In addition to this, data from the CONTRIBUTE trial showed adding Cortiment 9mg was significantly more effective than placebo at inducing combined clinical and endoscopic remission in patients with ulcerative colitis experiencing a flareup despite oral 5-ASA therapy.
David Rubin, lead author on CONTRIBUTE, said: “The data confirm the efficacy and safety of Cortiment in patients experiencing an active flare of UC despite initial oral 5-ASA therapy, and in a controlled setting that is consistent with clinical practice and the ECCO treatment guidelines. Cortiment is an important new option for treating active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.”
