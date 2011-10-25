Ferring Pharma acquires Cytokine PharmaSciences; Cubist buys Adolor

Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals says that it has completed the purchase of USA-based Cytokine PharmaSciences (CPSI) and its UK subsidiary Controlled Therapeutics (Scotland; CTS), a global biopharmaceutical company with a particular focus in obstetrics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ferring, which is already well-established in the field of reproductive health, believes that the acquisition of CPSI/CTS will strengthen its position over the next few years. It is Ferring’s second major investment in the therapeutic field in two years, having purchased the global marketing rights for Lysted (tranexamic acid) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding, from Xanodyne last year (The Pharma Letter May 11, 2010.

Complements obstetrics franchise