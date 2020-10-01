Fibristal, for uterine fibroids, pulled from Canadian market

Health Canada is informing Canadians that Allergan has decided to withdraw the drug Fibristal (ulipristal acetate), used to treat uterine fibroids, from the Canadian market, initiating the recall on September 24.
Allergan, which since May this year is part of US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), made this decision in response to a number of international cases of serious liver injury requiring liver transplantation. The company determined that it is not possible to identify which patients are most at risk of developing liver injury, nor any measures that could further reduce the risk.
Just last month, the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Committee (PRAC) recommended the revocation of the marketing authorization of products containing ulipristal acetate used for the treatment of symptoms of uterine fibroids. These include generics and Gedeon Richter’s (RICHT: HB) Esmya brand.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze