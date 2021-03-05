Sunday 11 January 2026

FibroGen and AstraZeneca's roxadustat to face FDA AdCom

Pharmaceutical
5 March 2021
fibrogen_large

USA-based FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) and its partner, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), have revealed that the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration will hold an advisory committee (AdCom) meeting to review the new drug application for roxadustat in the USA. The companies have not received a confirmed AdCom meeting date from the FDA.

“While disappointed with the news today, FibroGen and AstraZeneca are committed to working with the FDA to bring roxadustat to patients with anemia of CKD in the US as soon as possible,” said Enrique Conterno, chief executive of FibroGen. “We continue to be confident in the efficacy and safety profile of this potential new medicine based on positive results from a global Phase III program encompassing more than 8,000 patients.”

Roxadustat has been approved in China, Japan and Chile for the treatment of anemia of CKD in both non-dialysis dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ICER unimpressed by evidence for roxadustat
29 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
FibroGen admits false safety data presented for roxadustat
7 April 2021
Biotechnology
FibroGen buying rights to HiFiBiO programs
18 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Blow for FibroGen as US FDA panel votes against roxadustat
16 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze