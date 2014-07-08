Fidia completes establishment of operations in North America

Fidia Pharma USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of privately-held Italian drugmaker Fidia Farmaceutici, says it has completed the establishment of its operations in the USA, which is focused on establishing and expanding Fidia’s position in the US and Canadian markets.

Effective July 2014, the company’s sales force, previously operating under the contract sales organization Interpace BioPharma (a subsidiary of PDI), successfully transitioned to Fidia Pharma USA, which is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

“This represents a key milestone in establishing Fidia in the US market,” says Aldo Donati, president of Fidia Pharma USA, adding: “We have created a fully integrated strategic and operational team of over 90 employees dedicated to maximize our growing Hyalgan franchise (sodium hyaluronate), intra-articular injections approved for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee, and pursue new internal and external business development opportunities.”