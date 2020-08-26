Fight against polio meets with success in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on national governments to continue to provide support to ensure success against outbreaks of viral diseases such as polio.
The Africa Regional Certification Commission yesterday certified the WHO African Region as wild polio-free, after four years without a case.
The certification means that five of the six WHO regions are now free of the wild poliovirus, representing 90% of the global population. Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to see cases of the disease.
