Filipe Gaspar appointed vice president of research and development at Hovione

Pharma company Hovione has appointed Filipe Gaspar as vice president of its research and development organization.

He will lead teams based in Lisbon and New Jersey on drug development projects, and will be defining the long-term product development strategies and collaborations for the company.

Guy Villax, chief executive of Hovione, said: "We are very pleased to have Filipe running our R&D. Filipe brings great science and leadership skills. For the last 10 years Filipe has been the driving force behind our Particle Engineering, and if we have four new drugs today on the market it is because he and his team made sure we had the right capabilities, knowhow and ability to deliver."