Final guidance from UK NICE on Tarceva, Tyverb, Herceptin, Zytiga and Botox

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has today published new technology appraisals, updating on its previous decisions announced earlier this year.
The agency says that no appeals were received against the final draft guidance on erlotinib (Tarceva, from Roche; ROG: SIX), lapatinib (Tyverb, from GlaxoSmithKline: LSE: GSK) and trastuzumab (Herceptin, also from Roche), abiraterone (Zytiga, from Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson unit; NYSE: JNJ) or botulinum toxin type A (Botox, from Allergan; NYSE: AGN), therefore the recommendations have not changed and the guidance is now being issued to the National Health Service.
Zytiga is recommended in combination with prednisone or prednisolone as a treatment option for castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer that has progressed on or after one docetaxel-containing therapy.
