Fiocruz and Eatris sign partnership for translational science

Brazil’s Center for Technological Development in Health of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (CDTS/Fiocruz) and the European Infrastructure for Translational Medicine (Eatris) have signed a letter of intent with the goal of promoting initiatives in translational sciences.

The partnership includes not only education and training projects within this theme, but also the creation of a Global Hub of Drug Repositioning, with an initial focus on neglected and rare diseases. Following the invitation by Eatris, the CDTS/Fiocruz will also be part of the Translation Together international consortium, an initiative involving both public and private institutions that work in the field.

“Eatris is one of the world’s largest translational science organizations. It is a network consisting of 110 research institutions spread over 13 European countries. This partnership has great potential to generate cooperation projects, not only for the CDTS, but for Fiocruz as a whole. It is a fundamental phase to consolidate practices of translational science in the institution,” explains Marco Túlio de Barros e Castro, lawyer of the Innovation Office of CDTS/Fiocruz.