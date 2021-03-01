Fiocruz and MoH plan largest vaccine factory in LatAm

Brazil’s Ministry of Health (MoH) and Fiocruz last week launched a public notice for the construction of the Industrial Complex of Biotechnology in Health (Cibs, in the Portuguese acronym).
The document opens a bidding process for hiring investors interested in participating in the construction of a new complex of the Immunobiological Technology Institute of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz), in Santa Cruz, in Rio de Janeiro.
Bio-Manguinhos director/Fiocruz, Maurício Zuma, said he was thrilled with the event, remembering that the Institute has reached this moment after going a long way of studies, meetings, and a lot of dedication.
