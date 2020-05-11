Brazil’s Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) will be producing 11 million molecular tests for COVID-19 for the country’s Ministry of Health (MS) by September. The Foundation began supplying the tests on March 4.
The goal of the first agreement was to produce 25,000 tests for Sars-CoV-2, to be used in the National Influenza Centers (Oswaldo Cruz Institute - IOC/Fiocruz, Adolfo Lutz Institute and Evandro Chagas Institute).
Also in March, as the number of cases associated to the COVID-19 pandemic increased in Brazil and worldwide, the need came to increase production. By March 28, about 60,000 tests had been delivered.
