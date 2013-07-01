First nationally-consistent list of hospital medicines takes effect in New Zealand

People in New Zealand will be able to get the same medicines whichever hospital they visit, as a result of a new Hospital Medicines List (HML) in place across the country from July 1, says the country’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC.

Previously, some patients missed out on medicines that were used in some parts of the country but not others. That now changes with PHARMAC introducing the national hospital medicines list. The HML, similar to the community Pharmaceutical Schedule that PHARMAC also manages, includes the medicines that patients in all District Health Board hospitals will have access to.

“Today (July 1) marks a major milestone in improving patients’ access to DHB hospital medicines across the country,” says PHARMAC chief executive Steffan Crausaz, adding: “Developed by clinicians, pharmacists and PHARMAC over two years, the HML will be used for all DHB hospital prescribing, supporting the government’s goal of national and equitable access to hospital medicines regardless of where people live, and a consistent approach to the introduction of new pharmaceuticals in hospitals.”