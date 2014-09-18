First Ph III data in Japanese patients for Merck’s omarigliptin for type 2 diabetes

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) has announced the presentation of the first data from the Phase III clinical development program for omarigliptin, Merck’s investigational once-weekly DPP-4 inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

In a study in Japanese patients, omarigliptin provided comparable efficacy and tolerability to Merck’s once-daily DPP-4 inhibitor Januvia (sitagliptin) 50mg, which is the standard starting dose for sitagliptin in Japan. Merck presented these data on omarigliptin, which has been shown to produce sustained DPP-4 inhibition, at an oral session at the 50th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.

Could provide an important new treatment option