First Ph III data on Boehringer’s fixed-dose combo tiotropium plus olodaterol in COPD

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has presented positive results of the VIVACITO(NCTO1559116) study, the first Phase III data to be reported from the TOviTO clinical trial program, evaluating the effect of the fixed-dose combination of tiotropium and olodaterol (T+O FDC) delivered via the Respimat inhaler on lung function in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2014 International Conference.

Once-daily T+O FDC is an investigational treatment that combines the long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) tiotropium with olodaterol, an investigational long-acting beta agonist (LABA), delivered via the Respimat inhaler, a propellant-free inhaler that generates a soft, slow-moving mist. The Phase III clinical trial program for T+O FDC, TOviTO, is a large global program that includes more than 8,000 patients with COPD.