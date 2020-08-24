First product launch in USA for Acacia Pharma

Barhemsys (amisulpride injection), a novel product for the prevention and treatment of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV), has launched in the USA.
The first product from UK drugmaker Acacia Pharma (Euronext: ACPH), Barhemsys was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. Shares in the company were lifted 5% in Monday morning trading.
The firm’s second product, Byfavo (remimazolam injection), was approved in early July. In-licensed from Italy’s Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, the therapy is currently under review by the Drug Enforcement Administration and will need to be scheduled under the Controlled Substances Act before it can be marketed.
