Fish oil med could be the one that got away

Stock in fish oil-based heart drug specialist Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) fell precipitously on Wednesday, amid fears that key patents could be at risk.
Approved to reduce triglycerides since 2012, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) was cleared in the USA as an adjunctive therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in late 2019.
With this broader label, some analysts have forecast sales well in excess of $1 billion at peak, but legal challenges threatening the patents on the drug have threatened to undermine that outlook.
