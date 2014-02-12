Five big pharma firms named as high performers in annual biopharmaceutical report

Entry in emerging markets and expedient product launches are still driving the pharma market, according to Accenture’s annual study of the biopharmaceutical industry.
The High Performance Business (HPB) report is now in its eighth year and analyses the long-term performance of the 16 largest pharma companies globally, highlighting industry trends, pharmaceutical business performance analysis, and potential implications for the industry.
The report found that a select group of High Performers is breaking away from the pack by focusing on innovation-driven growth strategies substantiated by patient-outcome focused commercial models. The five companies ahead of the rest are named as US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), USA-based biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), Japanese drug major Astellas (TYO: 4503) and Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), due to their product launches based on scientific innovations. They display five key attributes that set them apart from their competitors:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze