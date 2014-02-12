Five big pharma firms named as high performers in annual biopharmaceutical report

Entry in emerging markets and expedient product launches are still driving the pharma market, according to Accenture’s annual study of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The High Performance Business (HPB) report is now in its eighth year and analyses the long-term performance of the 16 largest pharma companies globally, highlighting industry trends, pharmaceutical business performance analysis, and potential implications for the industry.

The report found that a select group of High Performers is breaking away from the pack by focusing on innovation-driven growth strategies substantiated by patient-outcome focused commercial models. The five companies ahead of the rest are named as US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), USA-based biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), Japanese drug major Astellas (TYO: 4503) and Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), due to their product launches based on scientific innovations. They display five key attributes that set them apart from their competitors: