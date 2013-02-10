Five new drugs for myelodysplastic syndromes set to launch by 2018

Through 2018, five new drugs will launch for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), three of which are expected to offer much-needed second-line therapeutic options in the hypomethylating agent (HMA)-refractory higher-risk MDS population, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
Currently, there is only one curative treatment for MDS - allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). However, old age and poor general performance status classifies approximately 75% of patients as ineligible for this treatment.
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