Flu drug Avigan hits Phase III goal in COVID-19 patients

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical has said that primary endpoint has been met in a Phase III clinical trial of Avigan (favipiravir) conducted in Japan for patients with novel coronavirus infections (COVID-19).

The efficacy primary endpoint is time to negative conversion of detectable SARS-CoV 2 viral RNA in the RT-PCR assays, and to alleviation of symptoms (body temperature, oxygen saturation and chest images).

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901), began a Phase III clinical trial of Avigan in Japan in March 2020, for COVID-19 patients with non-severe pneumonia.