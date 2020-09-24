Flu drug Avigan hits Phase III goal in COVID-19 patients

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical has said that primary endpoint has been met in a Phase III clinical trial of Avigan (favipiravir) conducted in Japan for patients with novel coronavirus infections (COVID-19).
The efficacy primary endpoint is time to negative conversion of detectable SARS-CoV 2 viral RNA in the RT-PCR assays, and to alleviation of symptoms (body temperature, oxygen saturation and chest images).
Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901), began a Phase III clinical trial of Avigan in Japan in March 2020, for COVID-19 patients with non-severe pneumonia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze