Flu vaccine innovation needed to protect children, says GlobalData health care expert

The last time the USA confronted a flu season this early, the virus claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 people nationwide; and, while this year’s spell is not expected to be as damaging as that witnessed in 2003-04, health care analysts from research and consulting firm GlobalData state that a large portion of the population faces an increased risk of infection due to inadequacies in current influenza vaccines.
Brad Tebbets, GlobalData's analyst covering infectious diseases, says that although the existing trivalent influenza vaccines contain viral strains well-matched to the currently circulating influenza A viruses, it is less effective against the influenza B strain.
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