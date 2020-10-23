Flublok to be used as part of the UK's 2020/21 seasonal flu program

Flublok, a flu (influenza) vaccine for adults who are 18 years of age and older, will be used as part of the UK’s 2020/21 seasonal flu program from December, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced today.
Flublok is made by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and is licensed for use in the USA by the Food and Drug Administration. It has been used there since 2016 and has been distributed to over 9 million people. The FDA considers the vaccine safe and acceptable for use.
Sanofi acquired rights to Flublok along with its $650 million takeover of US vaccines maker Protein Sciences in 2017.
