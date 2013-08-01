Flutiform recommended for approval in Japan

UK drug delivery specialist Skyepharma (LSE SKP) revealed yesterday (July 31) that the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council’s Second Committee on Drugs, of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), has recommended approval of Flutiform (a fixed dose formulation of fluticasone and formoterol) for bronchial asthma treatment in Japan.
Flutiform is licensed to Kyorin Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4569) for Japan. A milestone of several million US dollars is payable to Skyepharma on approval of Flutiform in Japan. Skyepharma will also receive high-mid single digit royalties on net sales.
MHLW will now consider final approval and pricing
