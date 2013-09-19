Flutiform trial for COPD initiated in Europe

UK drug delivery specialist Skyepharma (LSE: SKP) and privately-held Swiss drugmaker Mundipharma, which is responsible for the on-going development of Flutiform (fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate) in Europe and most territories outside the Americas and Japan, announced that the latter has commenced an international clinical trial of Flutiform for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Flutiform is a single aerosol inhaler incorporating SkyePharma’s proprietary SkyeDry technology. The news pushed Skyepharma’s shares up 5% to 85.58 pence in mid-morning trading today.
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