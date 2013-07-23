Focus on weight-loss drugs in Latin America

The increasing prevalence of obesity in Brazil and Mexico is encouraging its governments to consider certain brands of weight-loss drugs, according to research and advisory firm Decision Resources.
In Mexico, around half of surveyed physicians can access Swiss pharma major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Xenical (orlistat) or generic equivalents, through hospital and/or state formularies. In Brazil, government guidelines for the prevention and treatment of obesity provide a framework for incorporation of safe and effective weight-loss drugs into formularies at the state and municipal levels.
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