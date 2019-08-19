Sunday 11 January 2026

Following US approval, Wakix faces competition in narcolepsy market, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
19 August 2019
harmony_biosciences_big

USA-based start-up  Harmony Biosciences’ Wakix (pitolisant), a first-in-class drug for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients suffering from narcolepsy, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month and now faces launch in a competitive market.

According to GlobalData pharma analyst Sarah Elsayed: “The launch of Wakix will be a welcome addition to the treatment landscape as it provides a new option for healthcare professionals to manage their patients effectively, overcome the current treatment’s high unmet needs, and increase disease awareness.

Some advantage over Xyrem

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novel narcolepsy med to challenge blockbuster Xyrem in USA
15 August 2019
Generics
US FDA calls for more data on Cephalon's Nuvigil for jet lag sleepiness, as firm receives setback in pay-for-delay deal on Provigil
30 March 2010
Pharmaceutical
Positive real-world data on pitolisant in narcolepsy
12 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
Harmony Biosciences gains expanded FDA approval for Wakix
14 October 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze