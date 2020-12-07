Sunday 11 January 2026

Foreign companies keen to tie up with Indian pharma

Pharmaceutical
7 December 2020
indianpharmabig

Several foreign companies are willing to tie-up with Indian pharmaceutical companies. As Ambassadors of 100 countries arrived in Pune near Mumbai over the weekend to visit the Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharma facility, many have expressed keen interest.

India's Central Drug Standard Control Organization has granted permission for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are Serum Institute of India (SII) and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

The SII is involved in the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford University vaccine against COVID-19, while Gennova is working on an mRNA-based vaccine.

Sweden has already acknowledged India’s role as the 'pharmacy of the world' and is focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of pharma and life sciences.

Prime Minister’s interaction

Indian 0Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Biological E and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) via video conferencing and recently visited Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and SII in Pune.

The SII has, on Sunday, became the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking emergency use authorization for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large.

According to the ICMR, the SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the ‘at-risk’ manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained.

Even as Mr Modi asked Indian pharma companies, involved in making coronavirus vaccine, to give suggestions regarding the regulatory processes, he also highlighted the surge of interest from foreign companies towards partnering with India’s pharma companies.

Luxembourg-based company B Systems was among the first to announce it is to partner with India to produce portable vaccine refrigeration equipment, which will address the issue of vaccine distribution in India. Officials said more tie-ups are in the offing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novavax inks new COVID-19 vaccine accord with Serum Institute of India
16 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Dr Reddy's debuts COVID-19 therapy Avigan in India
20 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
India to soon have monkeypox vaccine
3 November 2022
Biotechnology
India's indigenous Omicron vaccine is around the corner
17 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze