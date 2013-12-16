Forest Laboratories announces new appointments to its executive team

New York-based pharmaceutical company Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) has announced new appointments to its executive leadership team. The appointments are part of Forest’s plans to broaden the organization as part of Project Rejuvenate.
“Today we are announcing an important step to rejuvenate our company by creating the first Forest executive team with broad leadership responsibilities, a sharp focus and clear accountability for driving sustainable growth,” said Brent Saunders, chief executive and president of Forest Laboratories.
David Solomon, senior vice president of corporate development and strategic planning will become senior advisor to the chief executive responsible for business development and alliance management on a transitional basis.
