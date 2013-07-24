Forest Labs 1st-qtr profit slumps 53%, on charges, Lexapro competition

US drugmaker Forest Labs (NYSE:FRX) has reported fiscal 2013/14 first quarter (ended June 30) profit of $23.3 million, or $0.09 per share, down 53% from $55.3 million, or $0.21 a share, in the like, year-earlier quarter.

Revenue increased 1.4% to $832.9 million, beating expectations of $808 million and $0.08 per share of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Excluding acquisition related amortization and specified items, non-GAAP earnings per share in the first fiscal quarter of 2014 and 2013 was $0.28 for both periods. First quarter 2014 earnings were higher than anticipated primarily due to timing of spending for research and development expenses, the company noted.