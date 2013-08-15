Forest Labs and Almirall opt to delay US filing for combo COPD drug

USA-based Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) and Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM:MC) said late yesterday (August 14) that they will delay the planned fourth-quarter 2013 submission of a New Drug Application for the combination of aclidinium bromide, a long acting muscarinic antagonist and formoterol fumarate, a long acting beta agonist, for the indication of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The news pushed Almirall’s shares 7.5% lower to 9.66 euros in early morning trading, while Forest’s shares dipped just 0.14% to $43.28 in after-market trading in New York last night.
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