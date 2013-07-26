Forest Labs and Fabre's MMD drug gains FDA approval

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) and France-based independent Pierre Fabre Laboratories have gained US Food and Drug Administration for their co-developed Fetzima (levomilnacipran extended-release capsules), a once-daily serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

The drug was discover by Fabre and licensed out to Forest for the USA and Canada. Forest, which is looking to replace lost sales of MMD drug Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate) due to patent expiry in March 2012, expects Fetzima to be available to wholesalers in the fourth calendar quarter of 2013.