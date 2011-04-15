Forest Labs chief to challenge potential action to exclude him from Federal health care programs; completes Clinical Data buy

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) says that Howard Solomon, its chairman, chief executive and president, will challenge a potential action by the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG), to exclude him from participation in federal health care programs, of which he was notified this week. Mr. Solomon was notified yesterday of the potential action in a letter from HHS-OIG.
As previously announced, the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Forest Pharmaceuticals entered into a global settlement in September 2010, as part of which the company, among other things, pleaded guilty in November 2010 to two strict liability, no-intent misdemeanor violations of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, relating to conduct that occurred almost a decade ago involving the distribution and marketing of Levothroid and Celexa. The company agreed to a total payment in excess of $313 million to resolve all criminal and civil claims.
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