Forest Labs names new CEO to replace Howard Solomon

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) saw its shares rise 2.5% to $44.50 yesterday after it announced the appointment of Brenton Saunders as its chief executive officer and president, effective from October 1.

The 43-year-old former chief executive of Bausch & Lomb, which has been taken over by Valeant Pharmaceuticals, will succeed long-standing Howard Solomon, aged 86. Mr Solomon will remain non-executive chairman of the board until the company’s 2014 Annual Meeting of Stockholders when Mr Saunders is expected to replace him in that role as well.

Decision pleases activist investor Icahn