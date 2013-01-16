Forest Labs posts third-quarter loss, hit by Lexapro sales slump

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYE: FRX) saw its shares fall 5.6% to $35.39 in pre-market trading yesterday, when the company reported a third-quarter 2012/13 loss of $153.6 million, or $0.58 a share, on net income of $278.4 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. The company's adjusted loss in the latest quarter totaled $0.21 a share. Net revenue fell to $722.7 million from $1.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Forest Labs to lose $0.11 a share, according to a survey by FactSet. Consensus analysts’ estimates for turnover were $764 million.
Sales were hit by the patent expiry last March of Forest’s lead product, the antidepressant Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate), which fell to $20.3 million compared with $593.0 million in the year-ago period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze