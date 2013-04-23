Forest Labs' profit slumps 76% on Lexapro patent loss

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) posted fiscal fourth-quarter (ended March 31, 2013) profit of $45.4 million, or $0.17 a share, down from $192.7 million, or $0.72 a share, a year-on-year decline of almost 76%. Excluding acquisition-related impacts and other items, adjusted earnings were down at $0.25 from $0.77. Revenue slumped 21.4% to $783.2 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters most recently projected earnings of $0.14 on revenue of $805 million.

For the new fiscal year, the company projected per-share earnings of $0.80 to $1.00 on revenue of about $3.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters recently expected $1 and $3.5 billion, respectively.

Product sales performance