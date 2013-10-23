Forest Labs reports rise in sales and EPS doubles in second quarter results

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) has released its second quarter results which showed that net sales for the quarter increased 17.3% to $811.4 million, from $692.0 million in the prior year quarter, boosted by its CNS diseases and respiratory franchises.

The increase in sales was driven by sales of the company’s next generation products which totaled $303.0 million, an increase of 49.9% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2013. Namenda franchise sales increased $40.3 million or 11.0% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2013.

Earnings per share