Formycon appoints US pharmaceuticals manager Bernhard Hampl to the advisor board

Germany-based Formycon has appointed Bernhard Hampl, a top pharmaceuticals manager from the USA, to its advisory board.

Over the past 20 years, Dr Hampl (pictured) has previously been chief executive of large American generics companies such as EON LABS and later Sandoz US, which after fusion of the two companies became America's second-largest manufacturer of generics. Dr Hampl, who started his career at the German subsidiary of American Cyanamid /Lederle in Wolfratshausen near Munich, has been living in the USA for the past 20 years and brings wide-ranging international experience to Formycon.