Sunday 11 January 2026

Forxiga gains new European approval for CKD

Pharmaceutical
9 August 2021
astrazeneca-large

Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, has been approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D), said UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The approval by the European Commission is based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial. The decision follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency, further cementing its lead against Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim’s SGLT2 rival Jardiance (empagliflozin), which is not expecting data from its kidney disease outcomes trial until 2022.

Farxiga was first approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D in 2019, and then for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults regardless of diabetes status in May last year. The drug generated second-quarter 2021 sales of $734 million, up 65% on the like year-earlier quarter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Farxiga's march to become mega-blockbuster goes on
2 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca gets first approval for drug in type 1 diabetes
25 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Bayer's Kerendia approved by UK regulator
9 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
New approval in Japan for growing Forxiga franchise
26 August 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze