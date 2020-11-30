Forxiga set to make an impact on heart failure in Japan

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has picked up approval in Japan for Forxiga (dapagliflozin), as an option for people with chronic heart failure (HF).
The verdict adds to a European nod for heart failure patients, as well as US approval in May to reduce the risk of CV death and heart failure.
Forxiga, an SGLT-2 inhibitor branded as Farxiga in the USA, has gone from strength to strength since an initial approval for improved glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze