Four tips for marketing in the pharma supply chain in a post-pandemic world

Raman Sehgal, the founder of ramarketing, provides an Expert View on how pharmaceutical and life sciences businesses can market themselves in the post-pandemic environment.

I’ve spent the past two decades working in marketing roles within the global pharma and biotech industry. Sexy, I know. It’s fair to say I’ve seen the good, the bad and the drab.

What did the pandemic do to the world of life sciences? Accelerate everything. From vaccine development, manufacturing and approval timelines to investment in the sector and the way companies find, engage and convert new customers, the pandemic changed the way companies interact forever.