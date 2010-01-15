France's bioMerieux buys China's Meikang Biotech

French in vitro diagnostics company bioMerieux says it has acquired the Chinese rapid test manufacturer, Meikang Biotech, and its large production site in Shanghai. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This important milestone will reinforce bioMerieux' position in the Point of Care and rapid test markets for both emerging and developed countries, the French firm says, and highlights its continued business expansion in fast-growing emerging markets, giving the company fully-owned, integrated manufacturing and R&D capabilities in China.