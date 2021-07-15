France's Théa signs finance contract with EIB for ophthalmology R&D

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Laboratoires Théa have signed a 50 million-euro ($59 million) finance contract. The operation will finance Théa's research and development activities to create new molecules, pharmaceutical forms and innovative drug delivery systems for ophthalmic use.

This is the first long-term partnership between the EIB and Théa to be set up under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

Founded in 1993 but with roots dating back to the 1850s, Théa is a major French company that has carved out a place for itself as a leader in the European ophthalmology market over the years. It has been run by the Chibret family from Clermont-Ferrand since its inception, whose work in the field goes back five generations. Théa covers almost all aspects of eye care (with the exception of retina treatments) and has a strong foothold in most of these areas, especially in the treatment of glaucoma and dry eye.