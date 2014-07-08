French pharma trade group teams up with police to counter fake medicine

The French pharmaceutical trade group Les Entreprises du Medicament (Leem) has joined forces with a police department, the central office to combat threats to the environment and public health, in a bid to combat counterfeit medicines.
The two bodies have launched a ‘Declaration of Principles’ which deepens collaboration between pharma companies and the police, who have already been working together for some years.
They state that a very small number of illicit goods seized in France are counterfeit drugs, but identify a need for high vigilance against the growing threat of sales from illegal websites. For this reason, France has recently brought in stricter legislation than many other European countries.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
