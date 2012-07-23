Sunday 11 January 2026

Fresenius Kabi to acquire Fenwal

Pharmaceutical
23 July 2012

Germany-based Fresenius Kabi, a provider of infusion therapy and clinical nutrition, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the US firm Fenwal, a company specializing in separation technologies for blood and cell collection and therapy. The acquisition, which is subject to customary conditions, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together two leaders in health care with complementary products, strategies and geographic presence, says Fresenius Kabi. Working together, the companies will bring their customers a wider array of products and services, while continuing to increase their pace of product development and geographic expansion.

“Fenwal has built a leadership position centered on separation technology used to collect and process blood and to treat disease,” said Rainer Baule, chairman and chief executive of Fresenius Kabi, adding: “Like Fresenius Kabi, Fenwal has a unique and long history serving health care, productive relationships with customers and researchers, and a rich pipeline of new products that are essential to patients and those who care for them.”

