Fresenius Kabi to invest A$47 million in Australian production plant

Pharmaceutical
1 March 2014

Germany-based Fresenius Kabi is establishing a A$47 million ($42 million) state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and distribution center, creating 120 new jobs for Australia’s State of Victoria.

State Premier Denis Napthine announced last Friday (February 28) that Fresenius Kabi’s facility would be a boon for the health care sector, and the Victorian economy as a whole. “This $47 million venture will deliver 120 full-time jobs in advanced manufacturing, including positions such as highly qualified manufacturing operators, engineers and quality specialists,” Dr Napthine said.

“The Victorian Coalition Government is pleased to have utilized our A$55 million Victoria’s Technology Plan for the Future – Biotechnology to partner with Fresenius Kabi and establish this cutting-edge facility here in Victoria,” said Dr Napthine.

