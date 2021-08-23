Sunday 11 January 2026

Fresh analysis backs sotagliflozin as treatment to reduce heart failure deaths

Pharmaceutical
23 August 2021
lexicon-pharmaceuticals-large

Texas, USA-based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LXRX) today presented additional analyses of sotagliflozin data from the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase III clinical trials at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience.

Sotagliflozin is a first-in-class, investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor that showed substantial reductions, compared to placebo, in the primary endpoint of total cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in both studies in patients with type 2 diabetes and worsening heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

Lexicon originally out-licensed sotagliflozin to Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) in 2015 for global (ex-Japan) rights, in a deal that provided an upfront $300 million to the US firm plus potential sales milestone payments of up to $1.4 billion from the diabetes drug, trade named Zynquista in Europe, where it was approved in 2019. However, Sanofi pulled out of the deal in 2019 and, after an initial dispute, paid a termination fee of $260 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Good readout boosts Lexicon
12 June 2017
Biotechnology
Lexicon to present 52-week data on dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 blocker at EASD
27 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
Lexicon leaps as FDA approves Inpefa for HF
27 May 2023
Pharmaceutical
Path forward for sotagliflozin becomes clear after FDA feedback
12 March 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze