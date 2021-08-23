Fresh analysis backs sotagliflozin as treatment to reduce heart failure deaths

Texas, USA-based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LXRX) today presented additional analyses of sotagliflozin data from the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase III clinical trials at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience.

Sotagliflozin is a first-in-class, investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor that showed substantial reductions, compared to placebo, in the primary endpoint of total cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in both studies in patients with type 2 diabetes and worsening heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

Lexicon originally out-licensed sotagliflozin to Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) in 2015 for global (ex-Japan) rights, in a deal that provided an upfront $300 million to the US firm plus potential sales milestone payments of up to $1.4 billion from the diabetes drug, trade named Zynquista in Europe, where it was approved in 2019. However, Sanofi pulled out of the deal in 2019 and, after an initial dispute, paid a termination fee of $260 million.