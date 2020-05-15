Fresh fertility data bolster Ferring's case for Menopur

Swiss fertility specialist Ferring Pharmaceuticals has published new data from the MEGASET-HR trial, which compares Menopur (menotropins) to recombinant follicle stimulating hormone (rFSH).

The non-inferiority study suggests an opportunity to individualize fertility treatment for predicted high responders.

Data show that the study met its primary endpoint, with Menopur-treated patients experiencing a 35.5% OPR per cycle start after fresh transfer, while rFSH-treated patients reported an OPR of 30.7%.