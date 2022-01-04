FrostPharma to sell Advicenne's Sibnayal in Nordic nations

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC), a French firm specializing in rare renal diseases, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Swedish pharma company FrostPharma for the commercialization of Sibnayal (potassium citrate/potassium hydrogen carbonate).

The agreement covers the Nordic region comprising the nations of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, and is the third that Advicenne has signed for Sibnayal in Europe.

"This is Advicenne’s third partnership for the commercialization of Sibnayal in just over a few weeks and is testament of our company’s momentum"Similar collaborations have recently been signed with Netherlands-based TwinPharma in Benelux, and Czech company ExCEEd Orphan in Central and Eastern European Countries.