FTC puts conditions on GSK/Novartis consumer JV

The US Federal Trade Commission has voted to approve UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) proposed acquisition of Novartis’ vaccines business (excluding influenza vaccines) and the proposed creation of a consumer health care joint venture between GSK and Swiss peer Novartis (NOVN: VX) announced earlier this year (The Pharma Letter April 22).
Under the terms of the FTC approval of the JV, Novartis has agreed to divest Habitrol its nicotine replacement patch, to settle the agency’s charges that its consumer health care products joint venture with GSK would likely be anticompetitive. GSK currently sells its own nicotine replacement patch, Nicoderm CQ.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze