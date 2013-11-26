Fujifilm to develop anti-cancer agents with US MD Anderson Cancer Center

Japanese digital camera and medical equipment conglomerate Fujifilm revealed that it is to conduct clinical development of three anticancer agents with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the world's most distinguished facilities for cancer research and treatment.

This is a move to develop anti-cancer drugs in the USA. To begin with, a Phase I clinical trial for FF-10501 is set to start next spring, and the testing for other agents will follow, the company noted. Financial terms of the collaboration have not been released.