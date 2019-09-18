Saturday 18 April 2026

Full Chinese rights to Linzess bought by AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical
18 September 2019
astrazeneca-large

In an expansion to its Chinese interests, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)  has agreed terms to extend its rights to Linzess (linaclotide) in China.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Linzess approved in China for adults with IBS-C
16 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues CRL for PT010 filing in COPD
1 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Another quarter, another triumph as AstraZeneca jumps again
24 October 2019
Generics
Teva wins first date to market generic Linzess in the USA
23 January 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Athernal Bio: targeting leukemia’s precursor – before the disease takes hold
Biotechnology
Athernal Bio: targeting leukemia’s precursor – before the disease takes hold
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Grifols successfully completes refinancing
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Kailera Therapeutics announces $625 million IPO
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
New leadership and financing for Achieve
17 April 2026
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s Enflonsia for RSV
17 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Trump nominates Erica Schwartz as new CDC director
17 April 2026
Biotechnology
Roche sets fresh course for Elevidys with new European Phase III
17 April 2026


Company Spotlight

Ewopharma
A Vienna-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization and distribution of innovative medicines across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Grifols successfully completes refinancing
17 April 2026
Kailera Therapeutics announces $625 million IPO
17 April 2026
New leadership and financing for Achieve
17 April 2026
Trump nominates Erica Schwartz as new CDC director
17 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze